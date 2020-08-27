Malaysians’ kindness came to the fore amid Covid-19 pandemic, says minister

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a press conference at the Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur August 26, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the good in Malaysians regardless of their diverse backgrounds, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

Describing it as the new normal of patriotism spirit, he said the matter was due to the symbiotic relationship between the frontliners and the people which was clearly shown since the country was hit by the pandemic.

“Covid-19 highlights the good in the community, who helps each other regardless of race and religion.

“For example, when fashion designers hear that Kuala Lumpur Hospital does not have enough PPE (personal protection equipment) during the early stages (of the pandemic)...many volunteer to sew PPE for the hospital for more than a month and there were many other examples.

“... that is the new norm of patriotism where the people, not only the government, including corporations work together to help each other,” he said when appearing as a guest on the RTM Selamat Pagi Malaysia programme entitled Selamat Hari Kebangsaan Malaysia Prihatin today. — Bernama