Penang city council gives 24-hour approval for construction

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 26 — Construction projects in Penang island will be given 24-hour approval to start work as part of the Penang Island City Council’s (MBPP) economic stimulation package.

MBPP Mayor Datuk Yew Tung Seang said certain categories of construction will be allowed to start work 24 hours after they submit an application for building permission and commencement of work.

“They will have to submit the application with an undertaking letter, and within 24 hours, they will be allowed to commence work,” he said during a press conference after the full council meeting this morning.

Approval for the early commencement of work only applies to certain criteria of residential and commercial buildings.

It applies to projects involving residential buildings of less than four units with valid planning permission and renovations on residential buildings that are less than 50 per cent of the built-up area or less than 1,500 sq ft.

The residential buildings include terrace houses, bungalows and semi-detached houses.

As for projects in commercial buildings, it only applies to internal alterations in commercial buildings that do not involve the construction of more floor space.

Yew said normally, the process of applying for building permission and commencement of work approvals takes up to 37 days.

Earlier, Yew also announced MBPP’s open call for request for ideas (RFI) on how to fully utilise its 28 market complexes on the island.

“We want to fully utilise these spaces for commercial or retail activities after market hours,” he said.

He said spaces in morning market complexes can be utilised for other activities in the afternoon or evenings.

Similarly, those complexes with afternoon markets can be utilised in the mornings or evenings.

“Our request for ideas is open to all and we are accepting proposals until September 15,” he said.

All RFI proposals can be emailed to [email protected]



