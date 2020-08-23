HR Ministry implements redeployment initiative for laid-off workers

Foreign workers wait to be screened for Covid-19 in Taman Langat Murni, Kuala Langat June 4, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 23 — The Ministry of Human Resources (KSM), through its departments and agencies, is working to reduce cases of local and foreign workers losing their jobs through the redeployment initiative.

Its minister, Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the redeployment initiative, which is handled by the ministry, involves online registration by the workers through agencies such as the Department of Manpower Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM), Social Security Organisation (Socso) and also Pembangunan Sumber Manusia Bhd (PSMB).

He said the initiative was carried out following the ministry’s finding that many local workers and foreign workers who still have valid work permits were being terminated by their employers due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The ministry calls on employers to give priority to local workers to fill the vacancies that exist at their premises.

“If there is no response from local workers, then the employer is given the flexibility to hire foreign workers who have been laid off by their previous employer,” he said in a statement today.

He said for employers who need foreign workers, they could fill the vacancies at their premises with foreign workers only when there is no response from local workers, and the foreign workers they could employ are those with valid permit who were laid off.

“This is because the government has given permission for redeployment of workers by way of replacing the employers for foreign workers in the same sector, as well as other sectors depending on the case,” he added.

Saravanan said the application form for employer replacement for foreign workers can be downloaded from the Labour Department’s website at tksm.mohr.gov.my and the form must be sent to the Labour Department Headquarters in Putrajaya either by hand, post or email ptm [email protected] — Bernama