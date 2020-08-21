Myanmar duo get 16-month jail for illegal storing of liquefied petroleum gas

The Klang Sessions Court sentenced two Myanmar men to 16 months’ jail for illegally storing liquefied petroleum gas. — Reuters pic

SHAH ALAM, Aug 21 ― Two Myanmar men were sentenced to 16 months’ jail by the Klang Sessions Court today for illegally storing liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which is listed as controlled item, at unlicensed premises in Jalan Kebun, Klang, last January.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) enforcement director Datuk Iskandar Halim Sulaiman in a statement here today said the sentence was handed down by Judge Datin M. Kunasundary after both men pleaded guilty to the charge.

Mg Sein Kyaw, 34, and Saw Wah, 29, were arrested after the KPDNHEP enforcement team found 2,978.75 kg of LPG stored at the premises during their raid at 11.40am on January 16.

“During the raid, the team also seized a lorry, 205 LPG 14kg cylinders, 58 LPG 50kg cylinders, 25 connecting hoses, two electronic weighing scales, and two mobile phones,” he said.

The two men were charged under Section 20(1) of the Control of Supply Act 1961, which carried a fine of up to RM1 million, or a maximum jail term of three years, or both, upon conviction. ― Bernama