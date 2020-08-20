Settler in Kuantan allegedly loses almost half a million ringgit to Macau scam

Pahang Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the woman, aged 60, claimed a man claiming to be from Pos Laju was the first to contact her and told her that there was a parcel for her. — Reuters pic

KUANTAN, Aug 20 — A settler has lodged a police report claiming she lost RM496,000 after being deceived into disclosing her banking information to a Macau Scam last month.

Pahang Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head Supt Mohd Wazir Mohd Yusof said the woman, aged 60, claimed a man claiming to be from Pos Laju was the first to contact her and told her that there was a parcel for her.

“The parcel was said to be linked to a case being investigated for money laundering, following which the call was connected to a man claiming to be a police officer from the Sabah police contingent, who asked the woman to transfer her savings in Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB) to a bank account.

“About a week later, the woman claimed the police officer contacted her again, and this time, asked for her banking information, to facilitate investigation,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Wazir said the woman realised she had been duped when her repeated calls to the “police officer” went futile after finding RM496,000 in her bank account missing last Monday.

She lodged a report at the Karak police station in Bentong yesterday. — Bernama