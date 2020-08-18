Govt launches RM500m Sukuk Prihatin under National Economic Recovery Plan

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (middle) witnessing the launch of Sukuk Prihatin at the Ministry of Finance in Putrajaya August 18, 2020. ― Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 18 ― Malaysia’s first digital sukuk, the RM500 million Sukuk Prihatin under the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana), was launched at the Ministry of Finance (MoF) here today.

The launch was witnessed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

Muhyiddin, in his speech, said the issuance of the sukuk, which can be subscribed to online by the public, as well as the corporate sector, follows requests from various quarters to support the country’s economic recovery efforts from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I am moved as the government has received offers from honest and sincere people who want to support the government’s efforts to revive the country’s economy,” he said.

He said the proceeds from the sukuk will be channelled to several initiatives that have been identified, including improving connectivity for rural schools, funding grants for research into infectious diseases, and financing micro-small and medium enterprises, especially women entrepreneurs.

At the event, the Yang di-Pertuan Agong consented to become the sukuk’s first investor. ― Bernama