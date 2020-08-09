Covid-19: Over 100 individuals in Penang undergo test

Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow speaks to the press on the closure of Pg Care Apps during the press conference at Komtar, Penang August 5, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 9 — More than 100 people in Penang have been called up through the contact tracing app to undergo the Covid-19 test, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said today.

Most of them were tested negative for the disease while others are still waiting for the results, Chow said.

“At this moment, contact tracing is very important and those who are suspected have to undergo testing, isolation and treatment, if necessary,” he said in a press conference here today.

Earlier, the Ministry of Health (MoH) announced that 13 new Covid-19 cases have been detected, three of which are in Penang.

According to the MoH, the three new Covid-19 cases in Penang are located in Seberang Perai Tengah District, specifically in Mukim 11 (two cases) and Mukim 1 (one case).

Currently, Penang has a total of four active Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the Penang Democratic Action Party (DAP) today has launched a social media campaign themed ‘Solidarity with Lim Guan Eng’ to show support for the former Finance Minister, who was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Penang DAP has urged the public to show their support either by contributing to the fund or follow their social media platforms for further updates on Lim’s court cases, which will be held tomorrow and Aug 11 respectively. — Bernama