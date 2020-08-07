Ex-AG Thomas denies mooted US$1.75b 1MDB settlement with Goldman Sachs

Former AG Tan Sri Tommy Thomas asserted that no settlement was reached with the US investment bank during his time in office. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 ― Tan Sri Tommy Thomas today denied proposing the Malaysian government settle its 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) claim on Goldman Sachs out of court for US$1.75 billion (RM7.34 billion) as asserted by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

In a handwritten note sighted by Malay Mail, the former attorney general (AG) said he is “severely handicapped” without copies of all his letters on the matter to then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, but asserted that no settlement was reached with the US investment bank during his time in office.

“We did not. No settlement on any terms had been reached with Goldmans when I resigned on 28th February 2020,” Thomas wrote.

He confirmed writing the note when contacted by Malay Mail.

In his note, Thomas said it was never his intention to enter into an “unnecessary prolonged slinging match” with the finance minister.

Thomas also said Tengku Zafrul should be devoting his time and energy to manage the country’s economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic.

He added that he will not comment on the matter any more after this.

Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz told the Dewan Rakyat yesterday that he had a letter written by Thomas to Dr Mahathir proposing a settlement with Goldman Sachs on 1MDB, contrary to the then Pakatan Harapan government’s stand not to accept settlement outside of court.