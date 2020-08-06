Ismail Sabri: 121 arrested for RMCO violations, including three for breaching home quarantine

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks to the media in Kuala Lumpur August 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The police arrested 121 people for breaching recovery movement control order (RMCO) rules yesterday, said Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“PDRM in nationwide operations yesterday arrested 121 individuals for disobeying RMCO instructions. Of that number, a total of 32 individuals were remanded while 87 individuals were issued with compounds.

“Most were arrested for offences including failing to adhere to the SOP and activities that prevent physical distancing. Three individuals were also arrested for violating home quarantine,” he said in a statement today.

Ismail Sabri, who is also the defence minister, said in total, 65,911 checks were conducted nationwide involving 5,024 enforcement personnel.

