Mulu assemblyman Gelawat Gala sworn in as Sarawak State Assemly Deputy Speaker

KUCHING, July 30 ― Mulu state assemblyman Datuk Gerawat Gala was sworn in for another term as the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Deputy Speaker today.

Gerawat took his oath before Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud at Astana Negeri Sarawak.

Also present were Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg and other members of the state cabinet.

Gerawat, 63, a Kelabit from Bario in Miri, was first appointed to the position after winning the Mulu seat in the state’s 11th election in 2016. ― Bernama