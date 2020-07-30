Cops: Use alternative routes to avoid congestion during Aidiladha

SEREMBAN, July 30 ― Road users are advised to use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion throughout the Aidiladha festive period in Negri Sembilan.

Negri Sembilan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) chief Supt Ibrahim Mohd Abdul Kadir said heavy traffic was expected in eight districts, namely Seremban, Port Dickson, Tampin, Kuala Pilah, Jempol, Jelebu, Rembau and Nilai.

“Roads expected to be congested are at Seremban-Kuala Pilah, Seremban-Tampin, Rasah, Seremban-Port Dickson and the North-South Expressway (PLUS), Port Dickson-Seremban/Melaka, Jalan Pantai Port Dickson, Gemencheh town traffic light/Jalan Gemencheh Lama, Tampin town KM1 traffic light junction, Kuala Pilah–Seremban, Tampin-Kuala Pilah and Bahau-Kuala Pilah.

“The other routes affected are Kuala Pilah–Simpang Pertang from Simpang Pertang (Karak) heading towards Kuala Pilah, Kuala Klawang town, Pedas Toll-Linggi, Kota-Rembau, PLUS Highway Southbound, PLUS Highway Northbound and Batang Benar-Pajam,” he said in a statement here today.

He advised road users to use alternative routes, for example those from Kuala Pilah can use routes from Simpang Pertang-Kuala Klawang to Seremban/Lekas Highway, Kuala Pilah-Tampin-Rembau to Seremban/PLUS Expressway, Jalan Persiaran Senawang 1 towards PLUS Expressway or via Lingkaran Tengah.

He said those heading towards the east coast could use an alternative route from Seremban-Kuala Pilah to avoid congestion in the area. ― Bernama