HR Ministry says developing flexi-work guideline for Covid-19 era

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― The Human Resource Ministry is developing a new regulation to streamline work flexibility considering the changes forced on the working environment by the Covid-19 pandemic, said Awang Solahudin.

The deputy minister told Parliament during Question Time that the changes would affect the Employment Act 1955 and it will be in line with international labour standards.

“This will impact maternity leaves, improve our policies against sexual harassment as well as streamline flexible working hours and ensure that employees will receive ample pay, among others.

“The ministry plans on introducing a new amendment on flexible working hours arrangement in line with the new normal post Covid-19. This includes the flexibility in time and place where it is agreed by the employers and the employees.

“We are looking at reducing the cost and expenses of the employees while they are conducting their duties,” said Awang.

He also said the ministry planed to table a Bill that will standardise the minimum wage of RM1,200 nationally.

Currently, the minimum wage is applicable in areas under the authority of 56 city and municipal councils.

Awang said the Cabinet has already approved of the new implementation.