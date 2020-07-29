After Najib’s conviction, MPs push for ‘political will’ to bring back Jho Low, Nik Faisal to face 1MDB charges

PKR information chief Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin speaks during the PKR Information Convention in Ampang July 26, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― Two federal lawmakers today called on Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to show his “political will” to extradite fugitive financier Jho Low and his associates linked with the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) financial scandal to be tried in Malaysian courts.

PKR’s Hang Tuah Jaya MP Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin referenced Muhyiddin’s pledge to “always uphold the rule of law” in response to yesterday’s landmark conviction of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak for misappropriation of RM42 million belonging to SRC International Sdn Bhd, to push for action against Low whose whereabouts are purportedly known to federal police.

“Since the prime minister is here today, I want to bring his attention to this matter.

“We need to have political will to prosecute these people and not have a laidback attitude after a settlement was made between the government and Goldman Sachs, and not go after those who are supposed to be arrested,” Shamsul said in the Dewan Rakyat this afternoon while debating the royal address.

The Opposition MP found an unlikely supporter in Umno’s Pontian MP Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.

Ahmad chimed in and said Low was not the only one who needed to be brought back to face trial in Malaysian courts but also other “fugitives”, naming former SRC International chief executive officer Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil who fled the country two days before the watershed GE14 in 2018.

“Not only Jho Low. There are several fugitives of various races who ran away because they stole.

“There are Malays too, Nik Faisal and several others.

“So all these should be brought back to Malaysia, arrested and ensure that they tell the truth,” Ahmad said in the Dewan Rakyat.

Pekan MP Najib was found guilty on all seven charges of misappropriating RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd by the High Court and punished with 12 years in jail and a fine totalling RM210 million.

However, he was able to obtain a stay of execution pending his appeal against his conviction.

US investment bank Goldman Sachs reportedly reached a US$3.9 billion settlement with the Malaysian government over the multibillion-dollar 1MDB scandal.

The two sides reportedly said the deal includes a US$2.5 billion cash payout by Goldman and a guarantee by the bank to return at least US$1.4 billion in assets linked to the bonds.



