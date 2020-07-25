Parliament Speaker, deputy appointments can’t be challenged in court, says Azalina

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun with his deputies Datuk Seri Azalina Othman and Mohd Rashid Hasnon during the second meeting of the third session of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 13, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 — The validity of any proceedings in the Parliament such as the appointments of the Speakers and his deputy shall not be questioned in any court, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said asserted today.

Responding to application by several MPs to contest the appointment of herself and Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun on July 13, the deputy Speaker said that the Article 63(1) of the Federal Constitution and Ipoh High Court decision on the 2009 Perak crisis has provided enough reason to appoint the two posts in Parliament.

“The High Court in the decision on the case of former Perak state assmbly Speaker V. Sivakumar and Datuk R. Ganesan ruled that, something that cannot be disputed is that the House has the power to elect or remove the Speaker and the issue of who is legally appointed Speaker is outside the jurisdiction Court to make judgment.

“In fact, YB Teluk Intan resigned as deputy Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat before my motion for appointment under Rule of Meeting 6, Dewan Rakyat was read,” she said in a statement, referring to Nga Kor Ming.

“Therefore, I do not see any violation of the Rules of the Meeting or the Constitution. However, as the matter is currently under the consideration of the Court, I, as a legal practitioner, leave it to the Court to adjudicate the matter,” she added.

On July 23, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and four other MPs filed an originating summons to challenge the appointment of Azhar Azizan and Azalina as the Speaker and deputy Speaker respectively.

They are seeking a declaration that the two posts have remained vacant since July 13, and the appointments of Azhar and Azalina are nullified as they are unconstitutional.

Joint applicants with Dr Mahathir are former Kedah Mentri Besar and Jerlun MP Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, former education minister and Simpang Renggam MP Dr Maszlee Malik, Kubang Pasu MP Datuk Amiruddin Hamzah, as well as Sri Gading MP Datuk Dr Shaharuddin Md Salleh all formerly of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s faction who is against the president, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin

They named Azhar, Azalina, Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon — the other deputy Speaker — and Parliament secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin as defendants.