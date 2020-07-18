Revitalise state economies for national growth, says Azmin Ali

Senior Minister cum Miti Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali attends the ISO 37001:2016: Anti-Bribery Management System certificate presentation ceremony at the Menara Miti July 8, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, July 18 — Economic activities at the state and grassroot levels must be revitalised to ensure that they would generate economic growth for the country which has been impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic globally.

Senior Minister-cum-Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said reports by international institutions, among them, the World Bank stated that Malaysia is among the earliest countries to record economic growth next year at a rate of 6.3 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

Nevertheless, he stressed that the economic growth could only be achieved if the economy at the state and grassroot levels, including small and medium enterprises (SMEs), small traders, and the main economic sectors in the state could be reactivated.

“It's a huge effort in tackling Covid-19, hence, we also have the same commitment to revitalise the economy of the country and Melaka state. Miti (Ministry of International Trade and Industry) and I will go to the ground to see for ourselves the obstacles faced by these sectors...In Melaka, we have tourism and industries.

“Not only manufacturing and industrial sectors but this morning, we started SME and homestay in the tourism sector. Economic activities in Melaka is the earliest to be revitalised, certainly needs support and encouragement,” he said to reporters after making a working visit to see the homestay activities in Alai and SMEs in Umbai here, today.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Azmin said to revitalise the country's tourism sector, the Federal government is studying the proposed travel bubble which allows residents to travel within the countries involved in the initiative.

He said Malaysia had identified six countries under the proposal to discuss border opening, namely Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Brunei, Vietnam and Japan.

“If the country is declared green zone then we are ready to discuss SOP (standard operating procedure) to enable movement specially for tourism sector recovery. I am confident we can discuss soon with countries such as Singapore,” he said. — Bernama