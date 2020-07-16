Air Selangor CEO: Water supply expected to be fully restored tomorrow

A total of 420,000 account holders in 290 areas in Petaling, Klang, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur and Kuala Langat experienced a scheduled water supply disruption from July 14 . — Picture by Mukriz Hazim

PETALING JAYA, July 16 — The water supply to all 290 areas affected by a scheduled water supply disruption in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur is expected to be fully restored by 5pm tomorrow, says Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) chief executive officer Suhaimi Kamaralzaman.

As of 1pm today, the water supply to areas in Kuala Langat, Gombak and Kuala Lumpur has all been fully restored, while Klang/Shah Alam (65 per cent) and Petaling (89 per cent).

In total, 227 or 78 per cent of the affected areas have recovered from water disruptions, he told a press conference here today.

It was reported that a total of 420,000 account holders in 290 areas in Petaling, Klang, Gombak, Kuala Lumpur and Kuala Langat will experience a scheduled water supply disruption from July 14 to 17 due to upgrading works at the Sungai Selangor Phase (SSP) 3 water treatment plant. — Bernama