Anwar wants stimulus package to be debated in Parliament

Port Dickson MP Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the stimulus package should be debated immediately in Parliament to enable members of the Dewan Rakyat to present their arguments. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he supported all the stimulus package efforts announced by the Perikatan Nasional government including the National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) and the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin).

However, the Port Dickson MP said the stimulus package should be debated immediately in Parliament to enable members of the Dewan Rakyat to present their arguments.

“I personally support the initiative by the prime minister but we have to debate,” he said during the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address in the Dewan Rakyat.

Touching on the issue of Covid-19, Anwar praised the actions of the Ministry of Health, especially its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah in handling the spread of the pandemic.

“We express our appreciation to our frontliners. When we mention the frontliners, (they) include the doctors and specialists, and not forgetting technicians as well as cleaners,” he said.

Therefore, he hoped that those involved in the field of services such as cleaners will also be given appropriate incentives as they are also exposed to the risk of Covid-19. — Bernama