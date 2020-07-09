Girl, 15, falls to her death in Seberang Perai

Police received a call at 1.57pm regarding the incident and investigations found that the victim was the eldest of two siblings and was a Form Three student. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

BUKIT MERTAJAM, July 9 — A 15-year-old girl is believed to have fallen to her death from an apartment in the Perai Indah area here today, said Seberang Perai Tengah District Police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad.

He said police received a call at 1.57pm regarding the incident and investigations found that the victim was the eldest of two siblings and was a Form Three student.

“Interviews with family members revealed that the victim was a very sensitive person and was supposed to have a coming-of-age ceremony. The victim was said to have been distraught that the function had to be called off when her mother, who works in Singapore, could not attend it,” he said when contacted today.

He added that the victim and her younger sister stayed with their aunt and uncle at the apartment while their father works in a hotel on Penang island.

He said the body had been sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for post-mortem and police had classified the case as sudden death. — Bernama

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. Contact Befrienders KL at 03-79568145 or 04-281 5161/1108 in Penang, or 05-547 7933/7955 in Ipoh or email [email protected]