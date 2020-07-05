Ismail Sabri: 96 arrested for participating in pub, nightclub activities during RMCO

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob during a daily press conference regarding the recovery movement control order (RMCO) at the Perdana Putra in Putrajaya July 3, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 5 — A total of 96 people were arrested yesterday by the police for participating in prohibited bar and nightclub activities during the recovery movement control order (RMCO) period, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Ismail Sabri said the 96 were part of 165 individuals detained in total for failing to observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) and RMCO rules.

In his press briefing today, Ismail Sabri said 14 individuals were remanded, while the remaining 151 were issued compounds.

He said 2,745 teams from the Compliance Task Force made up of 12,789 personnel, had conducted 61,727 checks nationwide, to ensure adherence to rules.

“A total of 3,786 supermarkets, 5,498 restaurants, 1,733 hawkers, 1,007 factories and 3,569 banks and 741 government offices were checked,” he said.

Activities in pubs and nightclubs, with the exception of restaurant businesses in pubs and nightclubs, remain prohibited under the RMCO until further notice.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also said 771 Malaysians arriving from South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Australia, Qatar, Thailand and Taiwan were allowed to return home.

All but one of the 771 Malaysians were made to undergo mandatory home quarantine, while one individual was brought to the hospital.