Sabah Umno’s position clear about accepting former leaders, members, says party communications director

KOTA KINABALU, July 4 ― Sabah Umno communications director Ghazalie Ansing said today that it has been Sabah Umno's stand from the very beginning to accept back its former leaders and members.

“So, there is no question of a need for the Sabah Umno chief and division chiefs to have discussions first before accepting re-entry of its former leaders or members,” he said in a statement here.

He added that Sabah Umno would maintain its open door policy and accept back former leaders, members and welcome others wishing to join it.

The statement was in response to Sabah Umno Kota Belud division chief Fadli Juanas saying such matters must be reviewed from all angles first before former leaders or members were accepted back into Sabah Umno.

He had questioned Sabah Umno's ready acceptance of former Sabah Umno Kota Belud division chief Seri Salleh Said Keruak back into the fold.

Salleh, who had also held the posts of Sabah deputy chief minister, Communications and Multimedia Minister and Umno treasurer before, had recently stated that he had applied to rejoin Sabah Umno and this was followed by Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin saying that he was welcome to come back. ― Bernama