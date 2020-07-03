MMEA opens investigation paper on Bachok boat tragedy

Civil Defence Force personnel retrieve the body of a man found drowned after a boat carrying 20 capsized in Bachok waters June 30, 2020. — Reuters pic

BACHOK, July 3 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has opened an investigation paper on the capsized boat incident in Kemasin waters here.

State MMEA director Maritime Captain Muhd Nur Sham Asmawie Yaacob said investigations had started since the first day of the tragedy.

He said investigations were analysed from various aspects, but inclined towards accident at sea.

“The findings from the investigation will be used for future benefit should similar incidents take place,” he told a press conference on the fifth day of the capsized boat tragedy at the Kemasin fishing jetty.

Today’s operation, which included 71 officers and members of the MMEA, Fisheries, Fire and Rescue Department, Marine Police, covered an area of 450 nautical miles.

To ensure a more effective rescue operation, Muhd Nur Sham said MMEA would not reduce staff members but increase the number of assets including using a helicopter.

“For tomorrow, operations will be extended to Perhentian Island. We will also use helicopter services to monitor from above.

“We also ask our fellow fishermen who are out at sea to look out for the victims,” he said.

In the incident, six of the 20 anglers drowned, 12 survived while two more are missing.

The six victims who died were Mohd Syahrizan Daud, in his 40s, Muhamad Zaki Muhammad Nordin, 19, Wan Aminudin Wan Hussin (60s), a Thai national who is known as Pokta (50s), Ahmad Syafiq Che Alim, 30 and Harun Daud, 57.

The search and rescue operation was suspended at 7pm and will resume at 6am tomorrow. — Bernama