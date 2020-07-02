PKR vice president says Sabah, Sarawak chapters backing Anwar to be PM

PKR vice president Dr Michael Teo says Sabah and Sarawak chapters chapters’ decision to endorse Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as for prime minister is consistent with the position of the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 ― PKR vice president Dr Michael Teo said that Sabah and Sarawak chapters of the party have decided to endorse Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as the Opposition’s candidate for prime minister.

The Miri MP said the two state chapters’ decision was consistent with the position of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council.

“This is in line with the decision made by Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council that Datuk 'Seri Anwar Ibrahim is the candidate for prime minister, the new Pakatan Harapan chairman and the new Opposition Leader in the House of Representatives on May 7, 2020,” he said in a statement here today.

“Keadilan Borneo continue to stand firm with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in upholding and continuing Pakatan Harapan's reform agenda while we march towards the 15th General Election together,” he said.

His statement comes after an impasse stemming from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s proposal of Parti Warisan Sabah president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal as the Opposition’s prime minister candidate.

Sabah PKR chief Datuk Christina Liew yesterday said that the party has always supported Anwar as prime minister but the Sabah Branch would also like to see the country’s first East Malaysian PM.

“The first-ever historical candidate for prime minister in the person of Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie came as a surprise. As Sabahans, we welcome the proposal to nominate a Sabahan as PM.

“After more than half a century of independence, we are glad to see light at the end of the tunnel,” she said on Tuesday.