Ismail Sabri: 620 from home quarantine scheme will face action if they miss second Covid-19 test

In a statement today, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri urged the group to cooperate and contact the Ministry of Health (MOH) for immediate action. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 ― Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said the 620 people who had performed home quarantine must take their second Covid-19 test before they are legally released from the mandatory isolation.

In a statement today, Ismail urged the group to cooperate and contact the Ministry of Health (MOH) for immediate action.

The minister reminded them that failure to undergo the second test was an offence.

“A second Covid-19 screening on day 13 of home quarantine is mandatory, However, 620 individuals have yet to undergo the second screening test.

“The government requests the cooperation of the individuals involved to conduct a second Covid-19 screening. They can contact the Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) for more information,” he said.

The police will take action under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 if they still do not comply, Ismail Sabri said.

From June 10 until July 1, the MOH screened 8,535 individuals at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport for Covid-19.

Of these, 8,498 people tested negative while 37 were found to have Covid-19 and hospitalised for treatment.

Yesterday, 724 Malaysians returned here from Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore, Qatar, UAE, South Korea, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Brunei.

Of these, 723 individuals were ordered to undergo home quarantine while one was taken to a hospital.

Ismail said the police inspected 1,063 people under home quarantine for compliance found all to be observing the prescribed standard operating procedures.