HR minister: Malaysia shares 5R approach, gig economy capitalisation during MCO at ILO regional event

PUTRAJAYA, July 2 — Malaysia shared its 5R approach and the growing gig economy during the movement control order (MCO), at the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Global Summit on Covid-19 pandemic and the World of Work regional event which was held virtually today.

Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan who participated in the event as a panelist shared Malaysia’s thorough efforts in addressing the negative impact of Covid-19, as well as the 5R approach namely redeployment, repatriation, reemployment, reconciliation dan reskilling during the MCO.

In a statement issued in conjunction with the event, the Human Resource Ministry said Saravanan had also emphasised on green jobs as one of the measures to promote a resilient economy and ensuring a sustainable and continuous recovery from the pandemic.

“The minister also highlighted Malaysia’s desire to continue this effort at the Asean level through a regional green job programme in September,” it said.

The ILO regional event serves as a platform for representatives from the government, employers and workers to hold high-level discussions on the social and economic impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It also discussed the response of ILO member countries in supporting the industries and providing protection to workers in the Asia Pacific region as well as the challenges faced by them, which would be summarised and presented at the ILO Global Summit scheduled to be held from July 7 to 9. — Bernama