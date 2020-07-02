Aramco Overseas Malaysia donates US$150,000 to Nadma’s Covid-19 fund

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 2 — Aramco Overseas Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Aramco’s affiliate based in Kuala Lumpur has donated US$150,000 (approximately RM642,000) to Malaysia’s National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) Covid-19 Fund.

The fund was set up to support individuals directly affected by the global pandemic, as well as local initiatives that combat the spread of the virus.

In a statement today, Aramco Overseas Malaysia managing director Saad Al-Qahtani said the company are proud to aid the response to the outbreak through its contribution and assist efforts undertaken by the government of Malaysia.

“People are always our priority. We are proud to aid the response to this outbreak through our contribution and assist the great efforts undertaken by the government of Malaysia, as well as the frontliners who are working hard to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“We certainly look forward to more collaborations with Nadma, especially in providing disaster relief assistance,” he said.

The donation was accepted by the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof who oversees Nadma operations, during a ceremony in Putrajaya yesterday.

Also present during the ceremony was Nadma’s director-general Datuk Mohtar Mohd Abd Rahman.

Through its donation to Nadma, Aramco Overseas Malaysia joins other global and local organizations that have pledged support for the Malaysian government’s Covid-19 Fund since its launch in March 2020.

Aramco’s donation to Nadma is part of the company’s global response to Covid–19.

So far, as part of its commitment to the communities in which it operates, Aramco has donated more than US$63.5 million towards efforts to counter the virus around the world, it said.

In Asia, similar donations have been made to the Japanese Red Cross Society, the Red Cross Society of China and the Hope Bridge Korea Disaster Relief Association, among others. — Bernama