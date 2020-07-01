Dr Noor Hisham: Malaysia records zero local Covid-19 transmissions, one imported case, lowest number since March

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah holding a poster showing the number of cases reported July 1, 2020 — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — Malaysia today recorded zero cases of local transmissions of Covid-19 for the first time since March, the Ministry of Health announced.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the country registered only one new Covid-19 case today, and this was an imported case.

“This is a historic moment. There were no local transmissions among Malaysians in the country for the first time since March,” he told a press conference this evening.

Dr Noor Hisham said that the imported case involves a 21-year-old Malaysian who returned from Turkey and has no symptoms of Covid-19 infection.

“This brings the accumulated positive cases to 8,640,” he added.

With this, Dr Noor Hisham said that the total number of active cases is now 144.

He added that 21 patients had recovered and were discharged from the hospital today.

“This brings the total number of recovered cases to 8,375 or 1.4 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases,” he said.

He also said no deaths were recorded for the 17th consecutive day, meaning the cumulative number for deaths for Malaysia remains at 121.

“Four patients are currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit, of which two have been placed on ventilators,” he added.