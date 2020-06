Vehicles travel along the causeway between Singapore and Malaysia (top) at the Woodlands Checkpoint in Singapore, May 5, 2015. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, June 29 — The MyPass permit to enter Malaysia via land or air is no longer required from today, according to the High Commission of Malaysia here.

It applies to both Malaysians and non-Malaysians (with permission), the Commission said in its latest Facebook update today.

Earlier, it was announced that from April 27, they were required to obtain the entry permit from the Commission at least two days before their departure date. — Bernama