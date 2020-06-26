Dr Mahathir laughs at idea of joining DAP

Dr Mahathir said he has consistently been a representative of the Malay community and would remain so. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 26 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad responded with laughter when asked if he would become a DAP member in the event he could not regain control of Bersatu.

The ruling Bersatu revoked his membership along with five others after they sat in the Opposition bench during last month’s Parliament meeting.

“[Laughs] I don’t think I would join the DAP. As you know, they are making DAP the scapegoat. They blame the DAP for controlling the government so as to win over Malay support for them.

“But if I join the DAP, which is predominantly Chinese, I don’t think that would be well accepted by the people,” he told Asia Times when its interviewers posed the question to him.

Dr Mahathir said he has consistently been a representative of the Malay community and would remain so.

He said he has yet to decide if the best platform for him would be to remain independent or to form yet another political party.

“These are options that I don’t think I need to make at the moment.”

Dr Mahathir has become an unlikely defender of the DAP, a party that he once attacked vehemently prior to their collaboration in 2016.