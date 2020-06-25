Prasarana adding 27 four-coach trains worth RM1.7b to LRT fleet

A Light Rail Transit train travels along a track in Kuala Lumpur January 9, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PETALING JAYA, June 25 — Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) will be adding 27 four-coach train sets worth RM1.7 billion to its Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) line to cater to the increasing number of commuters in the future.

Its group chairman, Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, said two sets had already been obtained and were in the mantling process at Westport, Port Klang, while the rest arrive in stages until 2023.

“Besides increasing capacity (of commuters) especially during the morning and evening peak hours, the new trains will enhance comfort as well as maintain train frequency to an average of 2.5 minutes,” he said in a press conference held after a working visit to the LRT depot here today.

He said the Kelana Jaya LRT line was currently operating with a capacity of 84 trains, including 35 two-coach trains, to cater for more than 300,000 commuters every day.

Tajuddin added that the four-coach trains can take more than 900 passengers while the two-coach ones can handle more than 200.

“With the increase in trains, we hope to achieve our target of increasing the number of commuters by seven per cent each year,” he said, adding that the LRT lines were the busiest network of rail services managed by Rapid Rail.

He added that Prasarana was also planning to send its staff for training overseas to improve their skills and reduce dependency on import suppliers.

Earlier, Tajuddin spent about two hours observing the operations at the Kelana Jaya LRT line depot and the progress of the construction of the new Prasarana building, and held discussions with the teaching staff of the Prasarana Excellence Centre. — Bernama