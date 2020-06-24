Police find body of elderly man half-buried in soil in catchment pond in KL

Ampang Jaya deputy police chief Supt Mohd Azam Ismail said the incident occurred at about 1.30pm when a 56-year-old contractor with his 35-year-old son, a backhoe operator, lodged a police report. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, June 24 ― An elderly man was found dead with half his body covered by soil and was suspected to have been killed in a catchment pond belonging to the Drainage and Irrigation Department at Jalan UP 3/1 Ukay Perdana, here, yesterday.

Ampang Jaya deputy police chief Supt Mohd Azam Ismail said the incident occurred at about 1.30pm when a 56-year-old contractor with his 35-year-old son, a backhoe operator, lodged a police report.

He said both suspects had claimed to have looked for and telephoned the victim but did not receive any answer until they found the victim’s body half-buried in soil.

“The 64-year-old victim was a backhoe operator and was an employee of the contractor. The police found the victim fully clothed, lying prone without shoes and with half his body covered by soil,” he said in a statement today.

“People with information about the case are asked to contact investigation officer ASP Shahrul Nizam at 019-8032684 or the nearest police station,” he said. ― Bernama