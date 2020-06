Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 127 patients have been discharged, putting the total number of discharged Covid-19 patients at 8,000 or 93.8 per cent of the total number of cases. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 18 ― The Ministry of Health (MOH) today announced 14 new Covid-19 cases, and no fatalities.

Its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that 127 patients have been discharged, putting the total number of discharged Covid-19 patients at 8,000 or 93.8 per cent of the total number of cases.

