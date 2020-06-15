RMCO: Penang to conduct spot checks at barber shops, beauty salons, says Jagdeep

Jagdeep Singh Deo said the Penang government is actively conducting spot checks on barber shops and beauty salons, to ensure the premises comply with the SOP set during RMCO. ― Pictureby Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, June 15 — The Penang government is actively conducting spot checks on barber shops and beauty salons, to ensure the premises comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) set during recovery movement control order (RMCO).

According to the state’s Local Government, Housing Development and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo, Penang City Council (MBPP) has carried out inspection on 709 out of 1,106 premises as of yesterday.

“Besides that, the Seberang Perai City Council (MBSP) also inspected 58 out of 606 premises in Seberang Perai,” he told reporters after carrying out inspection at a barber shop in Lebuh Acheh, here, today.

In Seberang Perai, he said, there are some more operators who are not complying to SOP such as not providing sanitiser and not practising social distancing.

Stern warnings have been issued to the premises involved and if operators were found not complying to the SOP, their premises will be closed immediately without warning.

In another development, he said MBPP has inspected a total of 163,285 premises with SOP compliance rate at 99.66 per cent, while for MBSP, 270,573 premises have been inspected with SOP compliance rate at 99.23 per cent.

“The statistics show that the state government gives importance on strict SOP compliance by registered premises by conducting spot checks and it is hoped that there would maximum compliance to curb the virus from spreading,” he said. — Bernama