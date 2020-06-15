Bugaya state rep Manis Muka denies quitting Warisan

Manis Muka Dara, who is also Warisan’s Semporna women’s wing chief, said news of her leaving the party, which had gone viral, was false and mere slander. — Bernama pic

SEMPORNA, June 15 — Parti Warisan Sabah’s (Warisan) Bugaya state assemblyman Manis Muka Dara has today denied quitting the party.

Manis Muka, who is also Warisan’s Semporna women’s wing chief, said news of her leaving the party, which had gone viral, was false and mere slander.

“The spreading and sharing of such news must be stopped immediately and I will not deal kindly with any party responsible for spreading the fake news,” she said in a statement today, adding that she would take legal action against those responsible for spreading the news.

Earlier today, Kuala Penyu assemblyman Datuk Limus Jury and Sugut assemblyman Datuk James Ratib announced their resignation from their party posts and as Upko members with immediate effect.

They said they were now independent elected representatives and supported Perikatan Nasional (PN), which is in power at the federal level, for the sake of development in their constituencies. — Bernama