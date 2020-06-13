Dr Noor Hisham: 43 new Covid-19 cases, mostly involving Bukit Jalil cluster

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that out of the 43 new cases, five are imported cases involving four Malaysians and one permanent resident. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, June 13 — Malaysia has recorded 43 new cases of Covid-19 in the country and one death, leading to a cumulative total of 8,445 positive cases with 1,014 active cases.

Health Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in his daily Covid-19 press conference that out of the 43 new cases, five are imported cases involving four Malaysians and one permanent resident.

“Out of the 38 new cases in the country, 23 are non-Malaysians while 15 are Malaysians. From the 23, 21 cases were from the Bukit Jalil Immigration Detention Centre.

“They have been moved to the Immigration Academy located in Port Dickson, Negri Sembilan. One case involved a vegetable trader in Penampang, Sabah while one more is an estate worker in Temerloh, Pahang,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

Meanwhile, the 15 cases involving Malaysians saw one case in Kuala Lumpur at a local clinic and two cases in a tahfiz centre in Selangor, two cases involving non-medical front-liners in Sabak Bernam.

Negri Sembilan saw five new cases with three involving three separate tahfiz centres, one case involving a civil servant in Seremban who had planned on returning to Sabah and one close contact that happened during a Hari Raya visit.

Pahang saw one case during a community screening in Temerloh. Perak also registered one more case at a tahfiz school, while Melaka registered two new cases — one at a tahfiz school and the other at an old folk’s home.

Sabah registered one case which was detected after the 96-year-old woman had passed away, leading to Malaysia’s total Covid-19 fatality rising to 120.

Her body was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Sabah and the screening found the deceased to be positive for the novel coronavirus.

The cause of infection is still being investigated.