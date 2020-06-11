Health minister: All Malaysians are now Covid-19 frontliners

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said during the RMCO, all parties should share the responsibility to ensure public health level continues to improve. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, June 11 — Every citizen has the role of a frontliner in the effort to contain the spread of Covid-19 and to break the chain of the pandemic in the country.

Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said during the recovery movement control order (RMCO), all parties should share the responsibility to ensure public health level continues to improve.

“Even though, the operation of each clinic and hospital of the Health Ministry (MOH) is always on the alert, it requires the involvement of the community in educating and preventing Covid-19,” he said.

He said in this regard, the ministry has introduced the concept of Prevent and Educate, Practice, Comply and Monitor (CAPP) to empower the Covid-19 District Risk Reduction Programme (DRRP).

He said through the practice of CAPP, the people are urged to contain Covid-19 by educating family members including the respective community on the practice of the new normal in their daily life.

“The people should practise the new normal while adhering to the standard operating procedure and monitoring their health,” he told reporters after visiting the Alor Setar Dental Clinic here today.

Dr Adham said to ensure the effectiveness of CAPP, MOH is also touring several states to provide information.

In this regard, he said accurate information on the pandemic could be easily obtained via MySejahtera application as there are components such as daily data and information on areas with Covid-19 infection.

He said via the application, users could also be informed of the actions to be taken if infected by Covid-19 apart from identifying the nearest hospital and clinic for screening and treatment.

Meanwhile, he said the ministry is also satisfied with the level of compliance by the people on the SOP set by the government and advised the public to continue practising the new normal such as social distancing, frequent washing of hands with disinfectant and wearing face masks. — Bernama