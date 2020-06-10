Don’t send unwell children to school, education minister tells parents

Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya June 10, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Parents and guardians should keep students who are sick out of school when classes resume from June 24.

Education Minister Mohd Radzi Md Jidin advised them to be mindful of the Covid-19 pandemic and get medical treatment for their children instead.

“If parents or guardians find your children to be ill or showing symptoms such as fever, cough, flu, sore throat and breathing issues, please do not send them to school. Best to take these children for their health check-up,” he said in announcing the reopening of public schools nationwide in two more weeks.

The ministry previously said classes would resume in batches, with priority given to students sitting for national examinations this year such as for SPM, SPM and their equivalent.

