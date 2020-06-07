Nearly 5,000 residents screened for Covid-19 in Kuala Langat

Taman Langat Utama residents queue up to be screened for Covid-19 in Kuala Langat June 3, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LANGAT, June 7 — A total of 4,627 residents in Taman Langat Utama and Taman Langat Murni, Bukit Changgang under the movement control order administrative control have undergone Covid-19 screenings yesterday.

Kuala Langat Land and District Officer Mohd Jusni Hashim said the screenings were conducted by the Kuala Langat District Health Office since May 30 and ended at noon yesterday.

“With this, all the residents in zone A, which is Taman Langat Utama, and zones B and C in Taman Langat Murni have been screened.

“We went from house to house to ensure that no residents were left out of the screening tests,” he told reporters at a press conference here today.

Also present was Kuala Langat District Police Chief Supt Azizan Tukiman.

Mohd Jusni said of the 4,627 residents, 941 were foreigners.

“From the report of the screening tests received as of noon today, nine residents were found to be positive for Covid-19, including three local girls aged between two and 10 years, one Nepalese and one Thai national.

The MCO administrative control was imposed on the two housing estates since June 2 after 20 foreign workers of a cleaning company living there were found to be positive for Covid-19.

The MCO administrative control imposed on the two housing areas is effective until June 16. — Bernama