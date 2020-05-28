IRB sets May 31 as last date for BPN appeals

In a statement today, the IRB said the submission of appeals may be made by submitting supporting documents at IRB counters nationwide, or by email. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 28 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) has set May 31, 2020 as the last date for the submission of appeals for the Bantuan Prihatin Nasional (BPN) cash aid.

In a statement today, the IRB said the submission of appeals may be made by submitting supporting documents at IRB counters nationwide, or by emailing [email protected].

Applicants may refer to the list of frequently asked questions on BPN’s official portal for further information.

“Enquiries or feedback can be made by calling the IRB’s careline at 03-8911 1000 /+603-89111100 (overseas), or by using the HASiL Live Chat or IRB’s feedback form or by IRB’s official social media platform on Facebook and Twitter,” it said. — Bernama