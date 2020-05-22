Police firm in curbing inter-state travel during CMCO

A general view of the traffic on the North South Highway on the first day of the conditional movement control order May 4, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, May 22 — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) will act firmly against individuals keen to try their luck at interstate crossing in order to ensure that the conditional movement control order (CMCO) aimed at curbing the Covid-19 outbreak continues to be enforced.

Bukit Aman Department of Traffic Investigation and Enforcement (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias said, generally, the level of road users’ compliance with the CMCO on every road and highway in the country was good, but there were attempts by people to drive inter-state to celebrate Aidilfitri Day.

“There are roadblocks set up by PDRM to conduct thorough inspections and those found to be errant will be directed to return to their original destinations.

“Indeed, we will not compromise because their presence (individuals who crossed into other states) on the road can also interfere with the smooth flow of traffic for other essential services,” he told Bernama today.

Asked about the traffic flow at the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza, Jalan Duta Toll Plaza and Gombak Toll Plaza as the main routes to the south, north and East Coast, he said the movements at the three toll plazas had been smooth so far.

He said PDRM also had roadblocks at the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza, Bukit Mahkota Toll Plaza and Skudai Toll Plaza and also at exit lanes at the toll plazas in each state.

Meanwhile, Bernama surveys at the Sungai Besi Toll Plaza, Jalan Duta Toll Plaza and Gombak Toll Plaza at 6.30pm found that road users’ compliance levels were good and smooth.

The congestions seen at the main toll plazas were due to roadblocks set up by the authorities but the traffic flows were smooth after the toll plazas.

A policeman on duty at the Gombak Toll Plaza said said that generally the average road users performed interstate travel to go to work and they had permits to do so.

“Nearly all of those stopped (for inspection) are those working in the next state and they have a permit to do so.

“If there are any who have made it in in their attempts at interstate crossings, just remember that there are strict roadblocks also set up at every exit in every state,” he said. — Bernama