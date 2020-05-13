Insurance, takaful industry’s Covid-19 Test Fund broadens eligibility criteria

Health workers testing members of the public for Covid-19 at Flat PKNS Kampung Baharu in Kuala Lumpur April 12, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 13 — The Life Insurance Association of Malaysia (LIAM), Persatuan Insurans Am Malaysia (PIAM) and Malaysian Takaful Association (MTA) have broadened the eligibility criteria of the RM8 million Covid-19 Test Fund (CTF) to include Covid-19 tests required for hospital admission for emergency and semi-emergency surgeries.

In a joint statement, the three parties said ‘emergency’ means a situation where a patient requires immediate and lifesaving intervention, while ‘semi-emergency’ means a high-risk patient whose condition could easily deteriorate or who presents with symptoms of a condition requiring time-sensitive treatment.

LIAM president Loh Guat Lan said that the industry’s priority now is to ensure that all affected policyholders/certificate holders do their tests and healthcare frontliners are protected from the risk of infection.

“The new eligibility will also provide a peace of mind for policyholders to undergo any emergency or semi-emergency procedures at the hospitals.

“The industry is also very happy to announce that many hospitals have now agreed to fix the cost of the Covid19 test to RM300 per test for emergency hospital admissions. This is a big relief to the patients,” she added.

Meanwhile, PIAM chairman Antony Lee said every effort must be taken to protect and safeguard doctors and health workers at the hospitals, who are on the front lines of this battle against the virus, therefore, the broadening of the fund eligibility by the insurance industry is a small contribution to that effort.

Policyholders/certificate holders with medical and health insurance are now entitled for reimbursement of up to RM300 from the CTF if they are required to undergo the Covid-19 screening before their emergency or semi-emergency surgeries.

This would apply to emergency and semi-emergency surgeries conducted from March 27 to June 30, 2020 or earlier, if the fund is fully utilised. — Bernama