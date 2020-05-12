Report: Lunas and Sidam assemblymen face RM10m fine each for defecting from PKR

Kedah PKR chief Datuk Johari Abdul said the two defectors were liable for the RM10 million fine after having signed an agreement aimed at preventing party hopping. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, May 12 — Two Kedah PKR defectors who earlier today announced their departure from the party are staring at possible lawsuits that could compel them to compensate the party RM10 million each after an apparent breach of contract, said Datuk Johari Abdul.

The Kedah PKR chief was quoted in a Malaysiakini report as saying both defectors — namely Lunas assemblyman, Azman Nasrudin, and Sidam assemblyman, Robert Ling Kui Ee — were liable for the RM10 million fine after having signed an agreement aimed at preventing party hopping.

“They have sworn and signed a document where, if they were to leave and jump parties, they will have to pay PKR RM10 million per person over the betrayal they have committed today.

“So to them, be ready to face this situation because it is what you have promised to the people,” Johari was quoted as saying in the report.

This comes after Azman and Ling both formally left the party through a press conference earlier today, with both later declaring themselves independents and their support for Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s leadership under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) administration.

Johari, according to the same report today, also took a swipe at the duo, reminding them how they have betrayed the rakyat whom he said would surely be enraged as both were only elected because of their capacities as representatives of PKR, and not on their own merits and strengths.

He asserted that the duo, by defecting, had put their interests ahead of the peoples’ and abandoned PKR and its fight for the people.

Johari added how he was not surprised at the move by the duo, noting how Azman and Ling have previously been seen being friendly with former PKR deputy president, fellow defector and supposed catalyst behind the fall of Pakatan Harapan (PH), Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

Kedah Opposition chief Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor earlier today announced that PN had amassed the numbers to form a new state government, with 23 assemblymen, including Azman and Ling, effectively ending the reign of Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir and PH in the state.