Johor police sergeant detained for alleged molest of female subordinates

JOHOR BARU, May 11 — A policeman, with the rank of sergeant, has been detained for allegedly molesting two of his female subordinates at a mobile police post at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF) in Muar.

Sources close to investigations said the 55-year-old sergeant, who is also a deputy officer-in-charge of a station under the Muar district police, was picked up by investigators yesterday.

He was released on police bail after his statement was recorded by the Muar police district’s sexual crimes unit and also the district police’s Integrity and Standard Compliance Department (JIPS).

A source said police acted based on a police report that the suspect had physically molested a 27-year-old and 46-year-old female police volunteer reservist personnel during duty.

“The alleged offences by the suspect occurred on May 6, 7 and 8 where all three were in security detail duties at the HPSF hospital grounds,” the source told Malay Mail.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay confirmed that the suspect was arrested.

He said police will obtain a remand order on the suspect soon.

“This case involved two members of a female police volunteer reservist that had happened on May 6, 7 and 8,” said Ayob Khan during a press conference at the Johor police contingent headquarters.

Ayob Khan said investigation papers have been opened under Section 354 of the Penal Code and police will conduct a full investigation.

Section 354 of the Penal Code deals with using criminal force to any person, intending to outrage the modesty of that person.