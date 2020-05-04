Usual morning rush hour at bus stations non-existent on first day of CMCO

A passenger is pictured aboard a RapidKL bus in Kuala Lumpur on Day One of the conditional movement control order May 4, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, May 4 — Despite the loosening of regulations to the movement control order, today’s morning commute observed at bus stations proved a far cry from the usual bustle of the rush hour.

RapidKL buses, which usually transport upwards of 70 passengers per trip, were seen occupied with only a fraction of their usual passenger load this morning, as many Malaysians chose to remain home.

A bus schedule coordinator situated at the KLCC bus stop, who wished to be identified only as Muhajir, told Malay Mail how each bus this morning saw no more than 10 passengers during the usual peak hour.

Despite the buses being able to accommodate around 15 to 20 passengers with the social distancing rules, Muhajir said the paranoia and fear surrounding Covid-19 were very much real and present.

“From 6.30am, all the buses that have been coming were never full, some with 10 passengers on board; not more than 15 at most.

“Its slightly strange to see such things, especially considering the buses that usually arrive and leave KLCC are usually packed like sardines,” he told Malay Mail.

As he spoke, no more than a handful of people could be seen waiting for a bus at the bus stop, with Muhajir saying he felt the volume of passengers today was at most 10 per cent of the usual capacity during the peak hour rush.

Muhajir added how he had been working from home since the movement control order (MCO) had been enforced, expressing that he too felt anxious on his first day at work.

In KL Sentral, buses were also seen leaving the station with only a handful of passengers on board.

Salmah Yacob speaks to Malay Mail while waiting for her bus at the Taman Maluri LRT station in Kuala Lumpur May 4, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Meanwhile, at the Taman Maluri LRT Station, Salmah Yacob, a housewife, told Malay Mail how she felt uneasy leaving home for the first time since the MCO was enforced in March.

“Well there is a little bit of dread and uneasiness coming out but hopefully all goes well today,” she said behind a face mask.

Ironically, Salmah had to wait several minutes longer to catch the bus after she was unable to board it the one that arrived shortly after the interview, as the vehicle had reached its maximum capacity of 20 passengers.