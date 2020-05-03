MOH says new Covid-19 cluster found in KL construction site

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference at the Ministry of Health in Putrajaya May 1, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) said today it has found a new Covid-19 cluster dubbed the “construction cluster” in Kuala Lumpur.

In his daily Covid-19 press conference, director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that based on the government’s contact tracing, the ministry has not found any evidence that the 28 cases under this new cluster has any ties with the previous clusters.

“There’s a new cluster — the construction cluster at a site in Kuala Lumpur. We have conducted our investigations at the site. We are still investigating to see if it was involved with other clusters because the individuals are staying together in one apartment.

“Some of them could have been at Seri Petaling, but that was too long ago. There is a possibility that this cluster is related to the Kampung Baru or Pasar Borong cluster. Investigation is still ongoing to see if this cluster has any ties with them.

“However, right now there is no solid evidence that this cluster is related to Kampung Baru or the Pasar Borong cluster. So, we decided to call it the construction cluster,” explained Dr Noor Hisham, adding that there are no Malaysians involved in the new cluster.

Currently, Malaysia has a few clusters that it has identified as part of its contact tracing. Some of the clusters include the imported cluster (overseas), the Seri Petaling Mosque cluster and the Kuching Church cluster.