Firms focus on preventive measures as they reopen during CMCO

PappaRich staff arrange tables to comply with social distancing guidelines within its premises in Kuala Lumpur May 3, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — With nearly all economic sectors and business activities allowed to resume operations from tomorrow, many companies say they will be taking preventive measures to ensure the health of their employees during the conditional movement control order period.

Syaiful Radzman Osman, group human capital and general affairs division vice president of Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd (SD), said the company has been operating at 50 per cent capacity since March 18 and has been fully implementing preventive measures.

“Workers are screened for their body temperature every day, and are questioned about their health record. Five-minute briefings are also given daily by the safety and health division before they start work,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Syaiful Radzman said the company takes a serious view of the Standard Operating Procedure set by the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) and at the same time work from home is also practised according to the current condition and importance of the work carried out by non-essential divisions.

“Those in essential divisions need to be at the office. Social distancing is also a priority as the existing staffs cubicles are just one metre apart, while important meetings are held in the open, not inside a room,” he said.

He said SD’s head office and premises are sanitised every weekend, and frequently touched places are sanitised every two hours every day.

Syaiful Radzman said the company’s 2,200-strong workforce, including 450 staff at head office, welcome the measures, believing they help safeguard their wellbeing and make them feel more confident to come to work.

Meanwhile, Madcat World Sdn Bhd managing director Nuraizah Shamsul Baharin said the company at first wanted to resume operations next week but due to several problems will only start on May 12.

“Thermometers and sanitiser have been provided while our office space is wide enough to ensure social distancing for workers, but for the moment, they will continue to work from home,” she said.

Nuraizah said the MSC-status multimedia company based in Jalan Ampang needs to undergo several SOP documentation processes before it can operate from its office.

“We need to get back to life as we know it, we have projects to finish soon. We have young and older programmers, when they don’t meet one to one brainstorming becomes slower although there are online meetings. When we come to the office, we can also look for new projects,” she said.

DPULZE Shopping Centre in Cyberjaya on its Facebook page said it will resume operations tomorrow from 10 am to 10 pm, with nearly all retailers as well as food and beverage shops set to reopen.

“We will comply strictly to the government’s guidance such as temperature screening and we have strengthened our safety and hygiene measures so you can visit our mall with peace of mind. Do not forget to practise the new normal by practising social distancing, good personal hygiene and most importantly wear a mask.

“We hope all our patrons understand and adhere to the new SOP. We sincerely apologise for all inconvenience in advance. We thank you for your understanding and together we fight against Covid-19,” it said.

Meanwhile, public health platform Public Health Malaysia (PHM) uploaded on its Facebook page a picture with information on disinfection methods, with a caption stressing the need for disinfection as a daily routine.

“On Monday many offices will resume operations. Focus disinfection efforts on frequently touched areas like door knobs, light switches, staircase railings, photostat machines, lift buttons, keyboards and telephones. For carpeted surfaces, vacuum first, then spray the same material on the surface,” it said. — Bernama