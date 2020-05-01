SDMC: Betong division now classified as green zones

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah giving a press conference April 20, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, May 1 — The Betong division that covers two districts and seven sub-districts has been categorised as a green zone today for having zero positive Covid-19 cases in the last 14 days, Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said in a statement.

To date, a total of 30 districts and sub-districts in Sarawak have been classified as green zones.

SDMC said Sarawak only recorded two positive Covid-19 infection cases today while 33 patients have been discharged from government hospital.

It said the two positive cases are from an unknown cluster in the Kuching district.

“With the two new cases, Sarawak’s total number of positive cases now stands at 509,” the committee said in a statement.

On the 33 discharged patients, the committee said 32 of them are from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and one from the Miri Hospital, adding that a total of 255 patients have been discharged after they fully recovered from the infection.

35 cases of persons-under-investigation (PUI) for Covid-19 were registered today while 36 other cases are awaiting laboratory test results.

455 Sarawakians, who arrived from outside the state, have been registered as persons-under-surveillance (PUS) and are placed in hotels used as PUS centres for 14 days, starting today.

Another 213 PUI cases have completed their quarantine period and have been allowed to go home.