MP criticises abrupt announcement of MCO relaxation, says will cause confusion while Covid-19 still a threat

KUCHING, May 1 — The prime minister should have announced the relaxation of the movement control order in a full and detailed manner on Monday instead of during a public holiday just before the weekend, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen argued today.

The federal lawmaker said the timing of the announcement and lack of fine details regarding the reopening of most economic sectors on Monday could create confusion among the public when the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) remained a distinct threat to the country.

He also said the announcement should have included a clear and holistic exit plan on how Malaysia is meant to recover while Covid-19 has not been fully eradicated.

“In my view, this announcement is rather drastic rather than taking the phase by phase opening or soft landing approach needed to transition the people back into the new normal in order to make sure there is no sudden spike in infection and then overburden our healthcare system again,” he said when commenting on Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement during his Labour Day address.

Dr Yii said the reopening of businesses should also start only in Covid-19 green zones instead of nationwide.

He added the government should also provide a clearer picture and prepare detailed frequently-asked-questions (FAQs) sheets as soon as possible to reduce the confusion and to make sure compliance of the needed procedures are properly done.

“If we learn from our neighbour Singapore, the moment its prime minister makes the announcement, straight after, officials from the Ministry of Trade or other relevant ministries will come up and explain in detail all the measures are taken and procedures that need to be followed.

“When there is clarity and certainty, there will be better compliance.

“However, in Malaysia, it gives the impression that the government just make an announcement first before thinking of the nitty-gritty and details of such an announcement.

“If we want the people to comply with all the safety procedures and protocols, it must be communicated clearly, precisely, and as soon as possible,” Dr Yii said.

Separately, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Wanita chief Kho Teck Wan urged the state government to not follow Putrajaya’s decision on the reopening of the economic sectors and businesses.

“Sarawak should make its decision based on our own Covid-19 statistics, our own capability to treat patients, our ability to control second wave-outbreak’, our resource to help the needy.

“We shall not follow blindly as it is Sarawakians’ livelihood that is at stake,” she stressed.

Kho said Sarawak should continue to focus on intensifying the testing capacity, tracing of close contacts of positive cases and improving the treatment.

“We should open up the business activity slowly, start with green zones, then to more essential and critical sectors in yellow zones.

“Leave the red zones status quo and ramp up on mitigation works,” she said. “We are dealing with a disease that has a high infection rate, higher fatality rate, no effective drug and no vaccine.”