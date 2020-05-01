Covid-19 situation under control in Egypt, no urgent need to bring back students, says Malaysian ambassador

A police officer stands near Tahrir square during the first day of a two-weeks night-time curfew which was ordered by the Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Cairo, Egypt March 25, 2020. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 1 ― There is no urgent need at this time to bring back Malaysian students from Egypt as measures to control Covid-19 are still in place, making the situation in the country better than most other countries, said Malaysian Ambassador to Egypt Datuk Mohd Haniff Abd Rahman.

“Everything will be fine as long as the students adhere to the advice given by the embassy and to continue with social distancing, frequent handwashing, wearing face mask and avoiding high-risk areas.

“The embassy is constantly monitoring the Malaysian students’ situation in Egypt and communicating with them, from time to time, through Education Malaysia Egypt (EME) and state education attaches to ensure their comfort and that their needs are met,” he said to Bernama recently.

Mohd Haniff said the students also receive contributions in the form of basic needs such as food and medicine from their respective states as well as the states’ Islamic religious councils and Zakat councils via their state’s education attache.

Asked about the three-month extension of state emergency announced by Egypt’s president Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, the ambassador said it (extension of emergency) has been the practice from time to time for the past three years as one of the initiatives to curb terrorism.

“It (announcement) has nothing to do with the spread of Covid-19 in the country; till today, the whole of Egypt is still under the state of emergency,” he said.

Based on the embassy’s record, there are 10,360 Malaysian citizens in Egypt, where 10,160 of them are students studying at seven universities while embassy personnel and professionals together with their dependents made up the rest.

Mohd Haniff said a number of Malaysian students have gone home through four chartered flights, paid for by the students themselves.

“As of April 27, there are still 8,569 students in Egypt,” he said.

Mohd Haniff reminded sponsored students in Egypt to get the permission of their sponsors before making plans to go back home.

“Those needing information or clarification regarding the current efforts being undertaken by the Malaysian government through the embassy can contact Zainal Zainuddin ( +2010 0343 0445), Mohamad Nizam Rosli ( +2010 0366 1098), ASP Ab Azis Hassan (+2010 0359 3244) or email [email protected]. ― Bernama