Malaysia’s Covid-19 cases reach 6,000-mark, two more deaths recorded

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah at a press conference in Putrajaya April 30, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Malaysia recorded 57 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the total number of infections to 6,002 cases.

However, the Ministry of Health said out of the 57, only 32 are local transmissions, while 25 cases were imported.

In addition, two more deaths were recorded today, bringing the total number of fatalities to 102 cases, or 1.7 per cent of all total cases.

The 101st death was a 64-year old Malaysian man with a medical history of cancer, and who came into close contact with a patient under investigation from the Bali cluster.

He received treatment at Hospital Tengku Ampuan Afzan in Pahang, and was confirmed dead yesterday at 4.14pm.

For the 102nd death, it involved a 72-year old Malaysian man with a medical history of high-blood pressure.

The deceased was treated at Sarawak General Hospital in Kuching on April 16, and was confirmed dead at 12.55pm yesterday.

Eighty-four recoveries were recorded today, bringing the total cumulative number of recovered cases to 4,171, consisting of 69.5 per cent of all total cases.

Meanwhile, 36 positive cases are being treated in Intensive Care Unit, with 14 of them requiring breathing assistance.