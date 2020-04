Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah giving a press conference on Covid-19 in Putrajaya April 23, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 94 new Covid-19 cases today, with 72 of those were imported from Malaysians returning from Indonesia.

This makes new local cases at a new low record of just 22 cases, the lowest since the movement control order (MCO) was implemented.

The total number of Covid 19 cases now stand at 5,945 and a 100 deaths, with no new deaths reported today.

